IRIS Chain Price (IRC)
IRIS Chain (IRC) is currently trading at 0.213924 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IRC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the IRC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IRC price information.
During today, the price change of IRIS Chain to USD was $ +0.00046822.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IRIS Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IRIS Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IRIS Chain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00046822
|+0.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IRIS Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.80%
+0.22%
-8.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IRIS Chain is a blockchain-based digital identity and health infrastructure project that uses AI-powered iris recognition to provide decentralized identity verification (DID) and personalized healthcare services. By integrating biometric data with blockchain and AI, IRIS Chain enables secure, non-invasive health monitoring and digital ID issuance across devices such as KIOSKs and smartphones. The IRC token serves as a utility token for subscribing to health services, accessing AI-based health analytics, verifying user identity via APIs, and participating in future staking/governance mechanisms. The project aims to build a globally accessible health-data and identity protocol compliant with data privacy regulations (e.g. GDPR), currently active across Japan, Korea, China, and Vietnam.
