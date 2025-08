What is IRIS Chain (IRC)

IRIS Chain is a blockchain-based digital identity and health infrastructure project that uses AI-powered iris recognition to provide decentralized identity verification (DID) and personalized healthcare services. By integrating biometric data with blockchain and AI, IRIS Chain enables secure, non-invasive health monitoring and digital ID issuance across devices such as KIOSKs and smartphones. The IRC token serves as a utility token for subscribing to health services, accessing AI-based health analytics, verifying user identity via APIs, and participating in future staking/governance mechanisms. The project aims to build a globally accessible health-data and identity protocol compliant with data privacy regulations (e.g. GDPR), currently active across Japan, Korea, China, and Vietnam.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

IRIS Chain (IRC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

IRIS Chain (IRC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IRIS Chain (IRC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IRC token's extensive tokenomics now!