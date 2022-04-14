Iris Ecosystem (IRISTOKEN) Tokenomics
AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-DRIVEN ECOSYSTEM FOR CRYPTO INVESTORS We use artificial intelligence tools to find the best market signals as well as the best projects to help crypto investors in their investment choices through our APP Iris. Iris also integrates a decentralized p2p exchange protocol as well as a play2earn to stimulate the community and accelerate token burning.
IRIS is a system aiming to put business intelligence at the blockchain service to help investors of all sizes optimise their investment options. To do so, Iris offers a mobile application Iris App that analyses the most relevant projects on the market and sends real-time signals of the best opportunities (the best APYs of Staking/Farming, projects before their listing on CMC and CG, high yielding low cap projects and much more).
Iris token will be the token used in the ecosystem. To benefit from the platform's premium services, users must hold a quantity of Iris tokens in staking. Holders are thus doubly rewarded by having access to the Iris App services and reflections. They will no longer focus on the token's price as it will be used as a means of unlocking services, and there will be no interest in parting with it, which will result in a stable and gradual increase in the value of the token. The token incorporates a manual burn system, a reflection system that rewards holders after each transaction.
Understanding the tokenomics of Iris Ecosystem (IRISTOKEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IRISTOKEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IRISTOKEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
IRISTOKEN Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.