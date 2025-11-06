IRL ANI (URI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000958 24H High $ 0.00001332 All Time High $ 0.00006802 Lowest Price $ 0.00000958 Price Change (1H) +1.08% Price Change (1D) -18.07% Price Change (7D) -42.57%

IRL ANI (URI) real-time price is $0.0000099. Over the past 24 hours, URI traded between a low of $ 0.00000958 and a high of $ 0.00001332, showing active market volatility. URI's all-time high price is $ 0.00006802, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000958.

In terms of short-term performance, URI has changed by +1.08% over the past hour, -18.07% over 24 hours, and -42.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IRL ANI (URI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.90K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.90K Circulation Supply 999.62M Total Supply 999,623,132.8719997

The current Market Cap of IRL ANI is $ 9.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of URI is 999.62M, with a total supply of 999623132.8719997. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.90K.