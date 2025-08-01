Isaac X Price (ISAACX)
Isaac X (ISAACX) is currently trading at 0.00050217 USD with a market cap of $ 366.54K USD. ISAACX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ISAACX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ISAACX price information.
During today, the price change of Isaac X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Isaac X to USD was $ -0.0001889217.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Isaac X to USD was $ -0.0002845638.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Isaac X to USD was $ -0.0003488668594574865.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001889217
|-37.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002845638
|-56.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003488668594574865
|-40.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Isaac X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
-11.59%
-38.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Isaac X – The first infrastructure for autonomous scientific agents. Research agents that create, compute, and collaborate autonomously based on cybernetic principles. Our vision is to dramatically accelerate scientific progress by allowing AI agents to work continuously on research problems, coordinated through token incentives. Building on our established workspace and proven track record in research automation, we're now deploying the first generation of autonomous research agents that will transform how scientific discovery happens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Isaac X (ISAACX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ISAACX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ISAACX to VND
₫13.21460355
|1 ISAACX to AUD
A$0.0007783635
|1 ISAACX to GBP
￡0.0003816492
|1 ISAACX to EUR
€0.0004368879
|1 ISAACX to USD
$0.00050217
|1 ISAACX to MYR
RM0.0021442659
|1 ISAACX to TRY
₺0.0204132105
|1 ISAACX to JPY
¥0.0753255
|1 ISAACX to ARS
ARS$0.6888466758
|1 ISAACX to RUB
₽0.0407460738
|1 ISAACX to INR
₹0.0439549401
|1 ISAACX to IDR
Rp8.2322937648
|1 ISAACX to KRW
₩0.7052927433
|1 ISAACX to PHP
₱0.0292564242
|1 ISAACX to EGP
￡E.0.0244155054
|1 ISAACX to BRL
R$0.0028071303
|1 ISAACX to CAD
C$0.0006929946
|1 ISAACX to BDT
৳0.0613551306
|1 ISAACX to NGN
₦0.7690181163
|1 ISAACX to UAH
₴0.0209354673
|1 ISAACX to VES
Bs0.06176691
|1 ISAACX to CLP
$0.48861141
|1 ISAACX to PKR
Rs0.1423752384
|1 ISAACX to KZT
₸0.2730649809
|1 ISAACX to THB
฿0.0165013062
|1 ISAACX to TWD
NT$0.0150299481
|1 ISAACX to AED
د.إ0.0018429639
|1 ISAACX to CHF
Fr0.0004067577
|1 ISAACX to HKD
HK$0.0039370128
|1 ISAACX to MAD
.د.م0.0045797904
|1 ISAACX to MXN
$0.0095211432
|1 ISAACX to PLN
zł0.0018831375
|1 ISAACX to RON
лв0.0022346565
|1 ISAACX to SEK
kr0.0049313094
|1 ISAACX to BGN
лв0.0008587107
|1 ISAACX to HUF
Ft0.176010585
|1 ISAACX to CZK
Kč0.0108167418
|1 ISAACX to KWD
د.ك0.00015366402
|1 ISAACX to ILS
₪0.0017123997