Ishi Go Price (ISHI)
The live price of Ishi Go (ISHI) today is 0.00115101 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.15M USD. ISHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ishi Go Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ishi Go price change within the day is +45.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Ishi Go to USD was $ +0.00035825.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ishi Go to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ishi Go to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ishi Go to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00035825
|+45.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ishi Go: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.58%
+45.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ISHI is a tribute to the true origin of the Shiba Inu breed. Ishi, born in 1930, is recognized as the official Father of the Shiba Inu. This project honors the legacy and history behind one of the most iconic dog lineages in the world, which later inspired legendary tokens like $DOGE, $SHIB, $FLOKI, $CHEEMS, $BONK, and $NEIRO. $ISHI brings this story on-chain for a new generation of holders to celebrate and preserve.
|1 ISHI to VND
₫30.28882815
|1 ISHI to AUD
A$0.0017495352
|1 ISHI to GBP
￡0.0008287272
|1 ISHI to EUR
€0.0009783585
|1 ISHI to USD
$0.00115101
|1 ISHI to MYR
RM0.0048572622
|1 ISHI to TRY
₺0.0457871778
|1 ISHI to JPY
¥0.1656533592
|1 ISHI to RUB
₽0.0900320022
|1 ISHI to INR
₹0.0986530671
|1 ISHI to IDR
Rp18.5646748203
|1 ISHI to KRW
₩1.5596300601
|1 ISHI to PHP
₱0.0651126357
|1 ISHI to EGP
￡E.0.0574238889
|1 ISHI to BRL
R$0.0063881055
|1 ISHI to CAD
C$0.0015653736
|1 ISHI to BDT
৳0.1398131847
|1 ISHI to NGN
₦1.776238632
|1 ISHI to UAH
₴0.0475827534
|1 ISHI to VES
Bs0.12085605
|1 ISHI to PKR
Rs0.3265185168
|1 ISHI to KZT
₸0.5929888419
|1 ISHI to THB
฿0.0372581937
|1 ISHI to TWD
NT$0.0336325122
|1 ISHI to AED
د.إ0.0042242067
|1 ISHI to CHF
Fr0.0009092979
|1 ISHI to HKD
HK$0.0090239184
|1 ISHI to MAD
.د.م0.0104396607
|1 ISHI to MXN
$0.0217195587
|1 ISHI to PLN
zł0.0041666562