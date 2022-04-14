Ishi Go (ISHI) Tokenomics
$ISHI is a tribute to the true origin of the Shiba Inu breed. Ishi, born in 1930, is recognized as the official Father of the Shiba Inu. This project honors the legacy and history behind one of the most iconic dog lineages in the world, which later inspired legendary tokens like $DOGE, $SHIB, $FLOKI, $CHEEMS, $BONK, and $NEIRO. $ISHI brings this story on-chain for a new generation of holders to celebrate and preserve.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ishi Go (ISHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ISHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ISHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.