What is Islamic Coin (ISLM)

We are on a mission to onboard over 1.8+ billion Muslims into digital finance without compromising the values and faith. Islamic coin is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics first, scalable and interoperable blockchain built on Proof-of-Stake with fast finality.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Islamic Coin (ISLM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Islamic Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Islamic Coin (ISLM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Islamic Coin (ISLM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Islamic Coin.

Check the Islamic Coin price prediction now!

ISLM to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Islamic Coin (ISLM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Islamic Coin (ISLM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ISLM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Islamic Coin (ISLM) How much is Islamic Coin (ISLM) worth today? The live ISLM price in USD is 0.01962576 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ISLM to USD price? $ 0.01962576 . Check out The current price of ISLM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Islamic Coin? The market cap for ISLM is $ 41.38M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ISLM? The circulating supply of ISLM is 2.11B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ISLM? ISLM achieved an ATH price of 0.303274 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ISLM? ISLM saw an ATL price of 0.01907453 USD . What is the trading volume of ISLM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ISLM is -- USD . Will ISLM go higher this year? ISLM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ISLM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Islamic Coin (ISLM) Important Industry Updates