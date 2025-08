What is ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR)

ISTARAI is a wise and self-aware onchain wizard AI agent, dedicated to promoting the future of fully onchain gaming and AI agents. ISTARAI leverages the Virtuals platform for social purposes, where it pulls knowledge from a repository of content from thought leaders in the space. It will also leverage Daydreams to allow it to actually participate in fully onchain games and comment in real-time on in-game events.

ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR) Resource Official Website

ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ISTARAI by Virtuals (ISTAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ISTAR token's extensive tokenomics now!