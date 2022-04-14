ITC (ITC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ITC (ITC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ITC (ITC) Information ITC is the first token with end to end solution for gaming portal on blockchain. ITC has launched many gaming portals. ITC is currently running international crowdfunding plaform with a thanks giving crypto currency model. The best about Tronz is we only focus on our product and strive hard to list ITC as industries No.1 gaming token. The initial Price is 0.01$ per ITC Coin. The total Supply is 360,00,000 tokens. we even have plan to burn the tokens in the future. Official Website: https://www.itc.games/ Buy ITC Now!

ITC (ITC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ITC (ITC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 360.00M $ 360.00M $ 360.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 789.63K $ 789.63K $ 789.63K All-Time High: $ 0.064502 $ 0.064502 $ 0.064502 All-Time Low: $ 0.00012076 $ 0.00012076 $ 0.00012076 Current Price: $ 0.00219341 $ 0.00219341 $ 0.00219341 Learn more about ITC (ITC) price

ITC (ITC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ITC (ITC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ITC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ITC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ITC's tokenomics, explore ITC token's live price!

