Itty Bitty (ITTY) Information Itty Bitty is the tiniest meme coin on Solana, created to embrace the power of being small in a big world. It's not about serious utility—it's about laughter, vibes, and tiny wins with huge potential. From his ridiculously small hands to his massive ambition, Itty Bitty has charmed his way into the hearts of degens. The project thrives on fun, social engagement, and creative storytelling, with a clear meme identity that fuels its organic growth. Itty Bitty is here to prove that even the smallest tokens can dream big. Official Website: https://www.ittybitty.site/

Itty Bitty (ITTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Itty Bitty (ITTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 253.96K Total Supply: $ 999.94M Circulating Supply: $ 999.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 253.96K All-Time High: $ 0.00045914 All-Time Low: $ 0.0002239 Current Price: $ 0.00025366

Itty Bitty (ITTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Itty Bitty (ITTY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ITTY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ITTY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ITTY's tokenomics, explore ITTY token's live price!

