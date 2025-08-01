What is IVY (IVY)

IVY is a meme cryptocurrency built on the Hedera Hashgraph network. It leverages the fast, secure, and scalable features of Hedera's consensus algorithm to provide a fun and community-driven token. IVY aims to engage users with its lighthearted and playful nature while offering low transaction costs and rapid processing times, characteristic of the Hedera ecosystem. IVY, as a meme cryptocurrency on the Hedera Hashgraph network, primarily serves as a form of entertainment and community engagement within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Being a token based on meme culture, its purpose is not necessarily tied to serious financial applications but to foster interaction and participation among its user base.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

IVY (IVY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IVY (IVY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IVY token's extensive tokenomics now!