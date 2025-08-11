What is Ivy Live (IVY)

What is the project about? Web3 focused social networking platform. What makes your project unique? no fake accounts on the social network (thanks to KYC) and no sponsored content. (app revenue depends on paid subscriptions) The history of your project. The promotional website and social media of the project were created. Added liquidity to dex What's next for your project? create a list of beta testers for the project (on ivy live.io) What can your token be used for? subscription payment for the application and other payments for the application

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ivy Live (IVY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Ivy Live (IVY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ivy Live (IVY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IVY token's extensive tokenomics now!