Discover key insights into Ivy Live (IVY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Ivy Live (IVY) Information

What is the project about? Web3 focused social networking platform.

What makes your project unique? no fake accounts on the social network (thanks to KYC) and no sponsored content. (app revenue depends on paid subscriptions)

The history of your project. The promotional website and social media of the project were created. Added liquidity to dex

What's next for your project? create a list of beta testers for the project (on ivy live.io)

What can your token be used for? subscription payment for the application and other payments for the application