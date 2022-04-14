IXO (IXO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IXO (IXO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IXO (IXO) Information IXO is the layer-1 token of the Internet of Impacts of inter-connected networks, powered by IXO Protocol blockchains, that provides foundational infrastructure for the Spatial Web. These networks enable dynamic digital twin domains of people, organisations, physical infrastructure, financial capital, AI and data to be more intelligently coordinated, financed, verified, governed, and informed, with the mission of generating sustainable social, environmental, economic, and climate Impacts, at an Internet-scale. Solutions are already being deployed through this Spatial Web in domains such as clean energy transition, disease prevention, youth employment, education, autonomous AI, and supply-chain optimisation. Official Website: https://www.ixo.world/ Whitepaper: https://www.ixo.world/white-paper Buy IXO Now!

IXO (IXO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IXO (IXO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 686.80K Total Supply: $ 126.27M Circulating Supply: $ 86.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.00M All-Time High: $ 1.009 All-Time Low: $ 0.00336803 Current Price: $ 0.007927

IXO (IXO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IXO (IXO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IXO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IXO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IXO's tokenomics, explore IXO token's live price!

