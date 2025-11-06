IXORAPAD (IXORA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00417957$ 0.00417957 $ 0.00417957 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.13% Price Change (1D) -4.74% Price Change (7D) -5.50% Price Change (7D) -5.50%

IXORAPAD (IXORA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, IXORA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. IXORA's all-time high price is $ 0.00417957, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, IXORA has changed by -0.13% over the past hour, -4.74% over 24 hours, and -5.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IXORAPAD (IXORA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.44K$ 97.44K $ 97.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 487.21K$ 487.21K $ 487.21K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IXORAPAD is $ 97.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IXORA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 487.21K.