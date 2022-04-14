IYKYK (IYKYK) Tokenomics
IYKYK (IYKYK) Information
What is the project about? Fin's is a virtual bar at the edge of the metaverse. What started as a group chat has grown into a web3 community focused on having fun, learning from each other, and meeting new people.
What makes your project unique? We're a decentralized, virtual bar that has thousands of members (and counting!)
History of your project. Fin's started in September, 2022 in a single group chat. It's since grown into several twitter group chats, a discord, a telegram, and several smart contracts (erc1155 and erc20). We gamify much of what we do.
What’s next for your project? We've got a generative artist releasing a collection soon, a store with merch opening soon, and some IRL events (we get together in smaller groups periodically).
What can your token be used for? We're planning to use it to redeem for some generative art, merch, and other things (future mints) in our community!
IYKYK (IYKYK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for IYKYK (IYKYK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
IYKYK (IYKYK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of IYKYK (IYKYK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IYKYK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IYKYK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand IYKYK's tokenomics, explore IYKYK token's live price!
IYKYK Price Prediction
Want to know where IYKYK might be heading? Our IYKYK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.