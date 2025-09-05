Izzy Price (IZZY)
+0.59%
-5.55%
-1.30%
-1.30%
Izzy (IZZY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, IZZY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. IZZY's all-time high price is $ 0.00001546, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, IZZY has changed by +0.59% over the past hour, -5.55% over 24 hours, and -1.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Izzy is $ 161.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IZZY is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.61K.
During today, the price change of Izzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Izzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Izzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Izzy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Izzy, the adorable Golden Retriever of Matt Furie, the renowned creator of the internet phenomenon Pepe the Frog, has officially made her debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Following in the groundbreaking footsteps of Pepe, Izzy is poised to make history in the crypto space, bringing with her a fresh wave of excitement and opportunity. Just as Pepe became a cultural and digital icon, Izzy’s arrival promises to capture the hearts of the community while offering unique features that set her apart from other projects. Built with transparency and trust at its core, the Izzy token operates with a 0% tax model, ensuring that all transactions remain free of fees, a highly attractive feature for investors and traders. In addition to this, the liquidity of the Izzy token has been permanently burned, solidifying the commitment to long-term value and preventing any manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn ensures that liquidity is locked forever, offering stability and security to investors. Furthermore, the contract has been renounced, meaning that no single entity has control over the contract, and it is entirely decentralized—a key aspect that aligns with the values of the broader cryptocurrency community. Izzy’s journey on the Ethereum chain is more than just a playful homage to her famous predecessor, Pepe. It’s an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project that embraces community-driven growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe carved out a lasting legacy, Izzy is here to create her own unique impact in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. With a solid foundation, a beloved backstory, and a strong commitment to transparency, Izzy is set to become the next sensation on the Ethereum network.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-04 17:54:00
|Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
|09-04 13:57:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
|09-04 10:38:00
|Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months
|09-03 18:16:00
|On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
|09-03 13:43:00
|Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
|09-03 08:42:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.