Jackal Protocol Price (JKL)
Jackal Protocol (JKL) is currently trading at 0.04154943 USD with a market cap of $ 4.94M USD. JKL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JKL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JKL price information.
During today, the price change of Jackal Protocol to USD was $ -0.00216205456002036.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jackal Protocol to USD was $ +0.0024930322.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jackal Protocol to USD was $ -0.0099517574.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jackal Protocol to USD was $ -0.03176401819617457.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00216205456002036
|-4.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0024930322
|+6.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0099517574
|-23.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03176401819617457
|-43.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jackal Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
-4.94%
-8.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jackal Protocol is a blockchain and data storage network that is fast, ultra-secure, and easy for people to use. The Jackal Protocol is a Cosmos layer 1 blockchain. The Jackal Protocol allows developers to build decentralized applications with the ability to interface with all Jackal Protocol Modules-including storage contracts and file structure. This grants developers the ability to adjust the ownership of data, share data with other jackal users or smart contracts, and transfer small or large amounts of encrypted data without centralized storage providers or middleware. Data on the Protocol is always self-custodial, meaning no one- not even the team at Jackal-can access or view user data.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Jackal Protocol (JKL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JKL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JKL to VND
₫1,093.37325045
|1 JKL to AUD
A$0.0644016165
|1 JKL to GBP
￡0.0311620725
|1 JKL to EUR
€0.0361480041
|1 JKL to USD
$0.04154943
|1 JKL to MYR
RM0.1774160661
|1 JKL to TRY
₺1.6893998238
|1 JKL to JPY
¥6.2324145
|1 JKL to ARS
ARS$56.9950151082
|1 JKL to RUB
₽3.3426516435
|1 JKL to INR
₹3.6318356763
|1 JKL to IDR
Rp681.1380877392
|1 JKL to KRW
₩58.3557589407
|1 JKL to PHP
₱2.4202542975
|1 JKL to EGP
￡E.2.0176403208
|1 JKL to BRL
R$0.2322613137
|1 JKL to CAD
C$0.0573382134
|1 JKL to BDT
৳5.0765093574
|1 JKL to NGN
₦63.6283816077
|1 JKL to UAH
₴1.7321957367
|1 JKL to VES
Bs5.11057989
|1 JKL to CLP
$40.42759539
|1 JKL to PKR
Rs11.7800943936
|1 JKL to KZT
₸22.5933335511
|1 JKL to THB
฿1.3624058097
|1 JKL to TWD
NT$1.2444054285
|1 JKL to AED
د.إ0.1524864081
|1 JKL to CHF
Fr0.0336550383
|1 JKL to HKD
HK$0.3257475312
|1 JKL to MAD
.د.م0.3789308016
|1 JKL to MXN
$0.7836222498
|1 JKL to PLN
zł0.1553948682
|1 JKL to RON
лв0.1844794692
|1 JKL to SEK
kr0.4067689197
|1 JKL to BGN
лв0.0710495253
|1 JKL to HUF
Ft14.5327441311
|1 JKL to CZK
Kč0.893312745
|1 JKL to KWD
د.ك0.01271412558
|1 JKL to ILS
₪0.1416835563