Jade Currency Price (JADE)
Jade Currency (JADE) is currently trading at 0.00047251 USD with a market cap of $ 27.68K USD. JADE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JADE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JADE price information.
During today, the price change of Jade Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jade Currency to USD was $ +0.0000610137.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jade Currency to USD was $ -0.0000128341.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jade Currency to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000610137
|+12.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000128341
|-2.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jade Currency: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+5.03%
-2.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token to be fast transaction over Binance Smart Chain stakeable in all platforms to provide high APR returns. The project committed to changing the world by creating the first ever NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems such as jade where buyers can purchase in cryptocurrency. It is believed the future holds a strong demand for the use of cryptocurrencies and there is somewhat of a barrier to entry for the current industry which Crypto Jade can solve. The holders of Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company. Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and seller of precious gems. Blockchain cost, specifically Binance Smart Chain, lowers transaction fees on both small and larger purchases when compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency that is focused within this multi-billion dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency are impossible to compromise. Not to mention BSC has one of the fastest transactions speeds of any blockchain currently offered. The pilars of Jade Project are: - The demand The price of jade and other stones has continued to rise for the last couple of centuries due to the preferences of the Chinese culture and inflation of the global money supply. Also, the average price of top cryptocurrencies has risen 500% this last year alone. The metaverse has seen LAND values increase by just as much. - The utility Our Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be both easy to use and exciting to explore. Sellers will be able to customize their shops with the products they want and buyers will be able to browse products via search criteria. JADE token holders will be able to explore the metaverse shop where the featured sellers will have their precious gem NFT for sale. There will also be live auctions held in the metaverse shop for items of high value worth. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics The JADE token will act as a fractional ownership token. Public holders are taking majority ownership of 60% of transactions fees from the marketplace, fees from the NFT sale in Metaverse, live auction fees and most importantly, own 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. All the investor needs to do is stake the JADE in the marketplace to receive the fees.
Understanding the tokenomics of Jade Currency (JADE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JADE token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 JADE to VND
₫12.43410065
|1 JADE to AUD
A$0.0007276654
|1 JADE to GBP
￡0.0003543825
|1 JADE to EUR
€0.0004063586
|1 JADE to USD
$0.00047251
|1 JADE to MYR
RM0.0020176177
|1 JADE to TRY
₺0.0192028064
|1 JADE to JPY
¥0.06993148
|1 JADE to ARS
ARS$0.6481608674
|1 JADE to RUB
₽0.0378055251
|1 JADE to INR
₹0.0412123222
|1 JADE to IDR
Rp7.7460643344
|1 JADE to KRW
₩0.6553524696
|1 JADE to PHP
₱0.0272780023
|1 JADE to EGP
￡E.0.0229734362
|1 JADE to BRL
R$0.0026177054
|1 JADE to CAD
C$0.0006473387
|1 JADE to BDT
৳0.057740722
|1 JADE to NGN
₦0.7235970889
|1 JADE to UAH
₴0.0197414678
|1 JADE to VES
Bs0.05811873
|1 JADE to CLP
$0.45738968
|1 JADE to PKR
Rs0.1340416368
|1 JADE to KZT
₸0.2563792009
|1 JADE to THB
฿0.0153660252
|1 JADE to TWD
NT$0.0140099215
|1 JADE to AED
د.إ0.0017341117
|1 JADE to CHF
Fr0.000378008
|1 JADE to HKD
HK$0.0037092035
|1 JADE to MAD
.د.م0.0043234665
|1 JADE to MXN
$0.0088690127
|1 JADE to PLN
zł0.0017435619
|1 JADE to RON
лв0.0020743189
|1 JADE to SEK
kr0.0045597215
|1 JADE to BGN
лв0.0007985419
|1 JADE to HUF
Ft0.1625954161
|1 JADE to CZK
Kč0.0100313873
|1 JADE to KWD
د.ك0.00014411555
|1 JADE to ILS
₪0.0016018089