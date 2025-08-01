What is JailbreakMe (JAIL)

The first open source, fairly launched dApp where organizations test their AI models while users earn rewards for finding weaknesses and jailbreaking them 🏆 $JAIL tokens are designed to be the native currency of the JailbreakMe dApp, serving as the backbone of the platform's economy. While the full utility of $JAIL tokens will roll out in future updates, the groundwork is being laid to ensure their value and relevance within the ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

JailbreakMe (JAIL) Resource Official Website

JailbreakMe (JAIL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JailbreakMe (JAIL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JAIL token's extensive tokenomics now!