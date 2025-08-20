Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0007795 $ 0.0007795 $ 0.0007795 24H Low $ 0.00268637 $ 0.00268637 $ 0.00268637 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0007795$ 0.0007795 $ 0.0007795 24H High $ 0.00268637$ 0.00268637 $ 0.00268637 All Time High $ 0.00237561$ 0.00237561 $ 0.00237561 Lowest Price $ 0.0007795$ 0.0007795 $ 0.0007795 Price Change (1H) +66.79% Price Change (1D) +164.74% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) real-time price is $0.00258791. Over the past 24 hours, JAKPOT traded between a low of $ 0.0007795 and a high of $ 0.00268637, showing active market volatility. JAKPOT's all-time high price is $ 0.00237561, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0007795.

In terms of short-term performance, JAKPOT has changed by +66.79% over the past hour, +164.74% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.38M$ 2.38M $ 2.38M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.38M$ 2.38M $ 2.38M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,995,470.612612 999,995,470.612612 999,995,470.612612

The current Market Cap of Jakpot Games is $ 2.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAKPOT is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999995470.612612. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.38M.