JANI (JANI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JANI (JANI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JANI (JANI) Information $JANI is a community-driven memecoin project built on the Solana blockchain. It aims to combine the playful nature of memes with innovative features and strong community engagement. The project focuses on creating a fun and engaging environment for crypto enthusiasts while offering potential high returns and unique experiences, such as interactive challenges and community events. Utility: $JANI Trading Bot, Enjoy the fastest trades on Solana with the lowest fee compared to other bots, just 0.5% (Cheaper than bonkbot, sol trading bot, phantom wallet). with a twist of the most rewarding referral program, where people can earn 40% of the transaction fees from the people that they refer. Official Website: https://Janionsol.com Buy JANI Now!

JANI (JANI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JANI (JANI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 219.45K $ 219.45K $ 219.45K All-Time High: $ 0.00169717 $ 0.00169717 $ 0.00169717 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00021946 $ 0.00021946 $ 0.00021946 Learn more about JANI (JANI) price

JANI (JANI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JANI (JANI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JANI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JANI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JANI's tokenomics, explore JANI token's live price!

JANI Price Prediction Want to know where JANI might be heading? Our JANI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JANI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!