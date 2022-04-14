janitooor ($JANI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into janitooor ($JANI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

janitooor ($JANI) Information We are the Berachain meme, inspired by one of its biggest founders, Jani. With Jani as our biggest supporter and holder, our goal is to bring fun and excitement to the ecosystem. We aim to inject energy, creativity, and a strong sense of community, making Berachain a more dynamic, engaging, and vibrant space for everyone involved. Let's grow and enjoy the journey together! we look forward to your requesrt Official Website: https://janitooor.xyz

janitooor ($JANI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for janitooor ($JANI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.74K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.74K All-Time High: $ 0.00241303 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000054 Current Price: $ 0

janitooor ($JANI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of janitooor ($JANI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $JANI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $JANI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $JANI's tokenomics, explore $JANI token's live price!

