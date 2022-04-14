Janro The Rat (JANRO) Tokenomics
JANRO is the ultimate memecoin, created purely to celebrate the internet’s favorite dancing rat, Janro. With no utility, no roadmap, and no purpose other than to spread joy, JANRO thrives on the universal appeal of its namesake: a hilarious rat with infinite dance moves who has captivated the world with his quirky energy.
Janro’s viral fame comes from his ability to groove to any genre, whether it’s upbeat EDM, classic salsa, or even the most obscure internet remixes. Similarly, Janro embraces the chaotic and unpredictable energy of the meme culture that Janro represents. It’s a coin that doesn’t take itself seriously but is powered by the collective enthusiasm of a community that loves to laugh, share, and dance along with the internet’s latest star.
Janro doesn’t promise groundbreaking technology or lofty goals—it’s simply a celebration of the absurd, the entertaining, and the viral. It’s a token for those who want to be part of a movement that’s about nothing more than fun and laughter. If you love Janro’s moves, share his memes, or just enjoy the idea of owning a coin named after a dancing rat, Janro is for you. No gimmicks, no promises—just pure, unadulterated meme magic.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Janro The Rat (JANRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Janro The Rat (JANRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JANRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JANRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
JANRO Price Prediction
Want to know where JANRO might be heading? Our JANRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.