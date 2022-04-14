Japanese Pygmy Hippo (UTA) Tokenomics
This project introduces a meme fan token inspired by “UTA,” the beloved baby pygmy hippo born in a Japanese zoo. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the token aims to unite a global community of fans through a fun and decentralized digital asset. It has 0/0 tax, renounced ownership, and burned liquidity. The token embodies both entertainment and community value, serving as a unique way for supporters to engage, trade, and share in the cultural moment surrounding UUTA. It is a community-driven asset within the Ethereum ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Japanese Pygmy Hippo (UTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
