Jasse Polluk (POLLUK) Information

Alright, so there's this guy, Jasse Polluk, right? He's like a big shot at Coinbase, which is a major place where people trade crypto. He made this thing called Base, which is some fancy Layer 2 blockchain.

Basically, it's like an upgrade to Ethereum that makes it faster and cheaper to use. People love it because it cuts down transaction fees from dollars to just pennies. So yeah, he's the dude making crypto more affordable and trying to get everyone to use it. Cool, huh?

Launched stealth, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Fueled by pure memetic power