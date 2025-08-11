Jatevo AI Foundation Price (JTVF)
Jatevo AI Foundation (JTVF) is currently trading at 0.00006569 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JTVF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JTVF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JTVF price information.
During today, the price change of Jatevo AI Foundation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jatevo AI Foundation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jatevo AI Foundation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jatevo AI Foundation to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+104.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jatevo AI Foundation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.13%
+104.47%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The JTVF project is a community-driven fundraiser aimed at expanding AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on rural areas of Indonesia. These regions often lack access to advanced technology, and the goal is to use funds generated through the project to help bridge that gap. The approach is different from many other initiatives — growth so far has been entirely organic, without spending on influencer marketing or paid promotions. Instead, the community on X (Twitter) has formed naturally, with steady interaction and engagement from participants. On the market side, the developer supply is locked, and the token’s trading history shows that its price levels have been tested, with the chart holding a stable floor. This provides a foundation for the project’s dual purpose: enabling traders to participate in a market with activity and movement while also contributing to a cause that has practical, real-world benefits. The idea is to create a balance where the trading side supports the funding of AI-related infrastructure, and the infrastructure side gives the project a purpose beyond speculation. By keeping operations lean and focusing on organic participation, JTVF aims to grow in a way that is both sustainable and transparent, while gradually building the resources needed to make a measurable difference in the communities it supports.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Jatevo AI Foundation (JTVF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JTVF token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JTVF to VND
₫1.72863235
|1 JTVF to AUD
A$0.0001005057
|1 JTVF to GBP
￡0.0000486106
|1 JTVF to EUR
€0.0000558365
|1 JTVF to USD
$0.00006569
|1 JTVF to MYR
RM0.0002778687
|1 JTVF to TRY
₺0.0026755537
|1 JTVF to JPY
¥0.00965643
|1 JTVF to ARS
ARS$0.0868914475
|1 JTVF to RUB
₽0.0052295809
|1 JTVF to INR
₹0.0057485319
|1 JTVF to IDR
Rp1.0595159807
|1 JTVF to KRW
₩0.0911094024
|1 JTVF to PHP
₱0.00374433
|1 JTVF to EGP
￡E.0.0031583752
|1 JTVF to BRL
R$0.0003566967
|1 JTVF to CAD
C$0.0000899953
|1 JTVF to BDT
৳0.0079708246
|1 JTVF to NGN
₦0.1005970091
|1 JTVF to UAH
₴0.0027143108
|1 JTVF to VES
Bs0.0085397
|1 JTVF to CLP
$0.06345654
|1 JTVF to PKR
Rs0.0186191736
|1 JTVF to KZT
₸0.0354502654
|1 JTVF to THB
฿0.0021231008
|1 JTVF to TWD
NT$0.0019621603
|1 JTVF to AED
د.إ0.0002410823
|1 JTVF to CHF
Fr0.000052552
|1 JTVF to HKD
HK$0.0005150096
|1 JTVF to MAD
.د.م0.0005938376
|1 JTVF to MXN
$0.0012198633
|1 JTVF to PLN
zł0.0002384547
|1 JTVF to RON
лв0.0002850946
|1 JTVF to SEK
kr0.0006273395
|1 JTVF to BGN
лв0.0001097023
|1 JTVF to HUF
Ft0.0222524875
|1 JTVF to CZK
Kč0.0013742348
|1 JTVF to KWD
د.ك0.00002003545
|1 JTVF to ILS
₪0.0002253167