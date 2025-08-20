Javlis (JAVLIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00040657 $ 0.00040657 $ 0.00040657 24H Low $ 0.00133477 $ 0.00133477 $ 0.00133477 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00040657$ 0.00040657 $ 0.00040657 24H High $ 0.00133477$ 0.00133477 $ 0.00133477 All Time High $ 0.00133477$ 0.00133477 $ 0.00133477 Lowest Price $ 0.00040657$ 0.00040657 $ 0.00040657 Price Change (1H) +14.30% Price Change (1D) +113.76% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Javlis (JAVLIS) real-time price is $0.00111913. Over the past 24 hours, JAVLIS traded between a low of $ 0.00040657 and a high of $ 0.00133477, showing active market volatility. JAVLIS's all-time high price is $ 0.00133477, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00040657.

In terms of short-term performance, JAVLIS has changed by +14.30% over the past hour, +113.76% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Javlis (JAVLIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 906.12M 906.12M 906.12M Total Supply 906,120,588.0800935 906,120,588.0800935 906,120,588.0800935

The current Market Cap of Javlis is $ 1.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAVLIS is 906.12M, with a total supply of 906120588.0800935. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.