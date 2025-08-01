Javsphere Price (JAV)
Javsphere (JAV) is currently trading at 0.00708184 USD with a market cap of $ 1.92M USD. JAV to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Javsphere to USD was $ -0.000358267138330928.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Javsphere to USD was $ -0.0023311618.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Javsphere to USD was $ -0.0024426392.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Javsphere to USD was $ -0.001341924775084278.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000358267138330928
|-4.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023311618
|-32.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0024426392
|-34.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001341924775084278
|-15.93%
Discover the latest price analysis of Javsphere: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-4.81%
-6.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This project offers decentralized leverage trading on a range of assets, including stocks, crypto, and forex, with up to 150x leverage. Traders benefit from a simple and intuitive UI, while liquidity providers can earn real cashflow in BTC, ETH, or stablecoins through trading fees and liquidations. The platform enables high-leverage trading and provides opportunities to earn yield by supporting the ecosystem as a liquidity provider.
Understanding the tokenomics of Javsphere (JAV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JAV token's extensive tokenomics now!
