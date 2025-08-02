What is JBM ($JBM)

$JBM is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the adventurous spirit of a bold character from classic tales of exploration and growth. It aims to disrupt the crypto space by fostering a genuine, organic community built on transparency and trust. The project is designed for long-term sustainability with robust tokenomics. The team has already burned 45% of the total token supply and 50% of the liquidity pool which is also burned, ensuring a deflationary model. Additionally, 2.5% of the liquidity has been locked for 2 years, with the fees generated from this additional liquidity pool being allocated for buyback and burn mechanisms. A further 2.5% is reserved for growth funds, which are also locked for 2 years, ensuring steady development over time. $JBM focuses on creating a sustainable ecosystem where the community plays a central role in shaping its future, aiming to redefine the memecoin space with integrity and longevity.

JBM ($JBM) Resource Official Website

JBM ($JBM) Tokenomics

