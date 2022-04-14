JBM ($JBM) Tokenomics

USD

JBM ($JBM) Information

$JBM is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the adventurous spirit of a bold character from classic tales of exploration and growth. It aims to disrupt the crypto space by fostering a genuine, organic community built on transparency and trust.

The project is designed for long-term sustainability with robust tokenomics. The team has already burned 45% of the total token supply and 50% of the liquidity pool which is also burned, ensuring a deflationary model. Additionally, 2.5% of the liquidity has been locked for 2 years, with the fees generated from this additional liquidity pool being allocated for buyback and burn mechanisms. A further 2.5% is reserved for growth funds, which are also locked for 2 years, ensuring steady development over time.

$JBM focuses on creating a sustainable ecosystem where the community plays a central role in shaping its future, aiming to redefine the memecoin space with integrity and longevity.

Official Website:
https://www.jbmcto.xyz/

Market Cap:
$ 11.87K
$ 11.87K
Total Supply:
$ 549.20M
$ 549.20M
Circulating Supply:
$ 524.15M
$ 524.15M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.44K
$ 12.44K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

JBM ($JBM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of JBM ($JBM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $JBM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $JBM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $JBM's tokenomics, explore $JBM token's live price!

$JBM Price Prediction

Want to know where $JBM might be heading? Our $JBM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.