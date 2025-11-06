Jeetjail (JEET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.65% Price Change (1D) +1.00% Price Change (7D) -14.71% Price Change (7D) -14.71%

Jeetjail (JEET) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, JEET traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. JEET's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, JEET has changed by +1.65% over the past hour, +1.00% over 24 hours, and -14.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Jeetjail (JEET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.07K$ 19.07K $ 19.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.07K$ 19.07K $ 19.07K Circulation Supply 99.56B 99.56B 99.56B Total Supply 99,564,407,308.27902 99,564,407,308.27902 99,564,407,308.27902

The current Market Cap of Jeetjail is $ 19.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JEET is 99.56B, with a total supply of 99564407308.27902. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.07K.