JEFFWorld Token (JEFF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JEFFWorld Token (JEFF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JEFFWorld Token (JEFF) Information JEFFWorld is a user-participating metaverse platform that is completed by expanding the metaverse world with the participation of users. In JEFF World, users can freely decorate their unique spaces and avatars, and experience JEFF World. Users can enjoy and create content at JEFFWorld and receive rewards. These rewards circulate within a balanced ecosystem, allowing users to experience various content within JEFF World or utilize them for real-world connected consumption. This creates a sustainable ecosystem that fosters a balanced and harmonious environment. Official Website: https://jeffworld.io/ Whitepaper: https://jeff-world.gitbook.io/guidebook/ Buy JEFF Now!

JEFFWorld Token (JEFF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JEFFWorld Token (JEFF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.40B $ 1.40B $ 1.40B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.38M $ 2.38M $ 2.38M All-Time High: $ 0.182621 $ 0.182621 $ 0.182621 All-Time Low: $ 0.00100036 $ 0.00100036 $ 0.00100036 Current Price: $ 0.00170193 $ 0.00170193 $ 0.00170193 Learn more about JEFFWorld Token (JEFF) price

JEFFWorld Token (JEFF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JEFFWorld Token (JEFF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JEFF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JEFF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JEFF's tokenomics, explore JEFF token's live price!

JEFF Price Prediction Want to know where JEFF might be heading? Our JEFF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JEFF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!