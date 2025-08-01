Jeo Boden Price (BODEN)
Jeo Boden (BODEN) is currently trading at 0.00261162 USD with a market cap of $ 1.80M USD. BODEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BODEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BODEN price information.
During today, the price change of Jeo Boden to USD was $ -0.000306446834397375.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jeo Boden to USD was $ -0.0005797169.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jeo Boden to USD was $ -0.0004753404.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jeo Boden to USD was $ +0.0004097874493637335.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000306446834397375
|-10.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005797169
|-22.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004753404
|-18.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0004097874493637335
|+18.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jeo Boden: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
-10.50%
-9.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $BODEN token, also known as the Joe Boden token, is a memecoin that humorously references Joe Biden.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Jeo Boden (BODEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BODEN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BODEN to VND
₫68.7247803
|1 BODEN to AUD
A$0.004048011
|1 BODEN to GBP
￡0.001958715
|1 BODEN to EUR
€0.0022721094
|1 BODEN to USD
$0.00261162
|1 BODEN to MYR
RM0.0111516174
|1 BODEN to TRY
₺0.1061884692
|1 BODEN to JPY
¥0.391743
|1 BODEN to ARS
ARS$3.5824636188
|1 BODEN to RUB
₽0.210104829
|1 BODEN to INR
₹0.2282817042
|1 BODEN to IDR
Rp42.8134357728
|1 BODEN to KRW
₩3.6679941738
|1 BODEN to PHP
₱0.152126865
|1 BODEN to EGP
￡E.0.1268202672
|1 BODEN to BRL
R$0.0145989558
|1 BODEN to CAD
C$0.0036040356
|1 BODEN to BDT
৳0.3190877316
|1 BODEN to NGN
₦3.9994087518
|1 BODEN to UAH
₴0.1088784378
|1 BODEN to VES
Bs0.32122926
|1 BODEN to CLP
$2.54110626
|1 BODEN to PKR
Rs0.7404465024
|1 BODEN to KZT
₸1.4201206074
|1 BODEN to THB
฿0.0856350198
|1 BODEN to TWD
NT$0.078218019
|1 BODEN to AED
د.إ0.0095846454
|1 BODEN to CHF
Fr0.0021154122
|1 BODEN to HKD
HK$0.0204751008
|1 BODEN to MAD
.د.م0.0238179744
|1 BODEN to MXN
$0.0492551532
|1 BODEN to PLN
zł0.0097674588
|1 BODEN to RON
лв0.0115955928
|1 BODEN to SEK
kr0.0255677598
|1 BODEN to BGN
лв0.0044658702
|1 BODEN to HUF
Ft0.9134663274
|1 BODEN to CZK
Kč0.05614983
|1 BODEN to KWD
د.ك0.00079915572
|1 BODEN to ILS
₪0.0089056242