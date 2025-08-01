Jester Price (JEST)
Jester (JEST) is currently trading at 5.63 USD with a market cap of $ 5.61M USD. JEST to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Jester to USD was $ -0.001243130226105.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jester to USD was $ +5.1732088240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jester to USD was $ +10.9314033610.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jester to USD was $ +3.7917950525532226.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001243130226105
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +5.1732088240
|+91.89%
|60 Days
|$ +10.9314033610
|+194.16%
|90 Days
|$ +3.7917950525532226
|+206.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jester:
-0.23%
-0.02%
-11.74%
Dive into the market statistics:
Jester is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project centered around a meticulously developed algorithm. Since November 2023, a signal bot has been operational, generating trading signals to assist users in making informed decisions. The project aims to launch an auto-trading service, starting with the JEST fund, followed by private user access, expected to go live in late Q3-Q4 2024. Jester focuses on providing advanced trading solutions through its innovative algorithms, leveraging technology to optimize performance and user experience.
