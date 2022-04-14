JESUS ON SOL (JESUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JESUS ON SOL (JESUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JESUS ON SOL (JESUS) Information THE MISSION OF JESUSONSOL IS to INFLUENCE CULTURE AND BRING LIGHT INTO DARK PLACES ON SOLANA JUST AS JESUS COIN ON THE ETHEREUM BLOCKCHAIN HAS DONE. WE ARE CONTINUING THE LEGACY AS IT OPERATES AS A DECENTRALIZED, FAITH-BASED CRYPTOCURRENCY THAT INSPIRES INDIVIDUALS TO LOVE ONE ANOTHER AND PURSUE A HIGHER CALLING. Official Website: https://www.jesusonsol.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.jesusonsol.com/ Buy JESUS Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 7.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 118.21K
All-Time High: $ 0.288031
All-Time Low: $ 0.00330383
Current Price: $ 0.01703644

JESUS ON SOL (JESUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JESUS ON SOL (JESUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JESUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JESUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JESUS's tokenomics, explore JESUS token's live price!

