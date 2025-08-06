JetFuel Price (JTF)
JetFuel (JTF) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of JetFuel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JetFuel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JetFuel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JetFuel to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JetFuel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JetFuel (JTF) is a blockchain-based GameFi project that merges the thrill of flight simulation with real-world travel benefits. The project introduces an innovative Play-to-Travel model, where players engage in an exciting air combat-inspired flight game to earn JTF tokens as rewards. Unlike traditional play-to-earn (P2E) games that primarily focus on in-game assets, JetFuel offers tangible utility by allowing players to redeem tokens for real-world travel expenses, such as airline tickets and travel services. The project initially launches as a Telegram mini-app game, providing a fast, engaging, and accessible experience for players worldwide. JetFuel is designed to capture the essence of high-speed aerial dogfights, subtly inspired by classic aviation movies, while ensuring an original, immersive, and competitive gaming experience.
