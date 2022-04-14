JetFuel (JTF) Information

JetFuel (JTF) is a blockchain-based GameFi project that merges the thrill of flight simulation with real-world travel benefits. The project introduces an innovative Play-to-Travel model, where players engage in an exciting air combat-inspired flight game to earn JTF tokens as rewards. Unlike traditional play-to-earn (P2E) games that primarily focus on in-game assets, JetFuel offers tangible utility by allowing players to redeem tokens for real-world travel expenses, such as airline tickets and travel services.

The project initially launches as a Telegram mini-app game, providing a fast, engaging, and accessible experience for players worldwide. JetFuel is designed to capture the essence of high-speed aerial dogfights, subtly inspired by classic aviation movies, while ensuring an original, immersive, and competitive gaming experience.