JetFuel (JTF) Information
JetFuel (JTF) is a blockchain-based GameFi project that merges the thrill of flight simulation with real-world travel benefits. The project introduces an innovative Play-to-Travel model, where players engage in an exciting air combat-inspired flight game to earn JTF tokens as rewards. Unlike traditional play-to-earn (P2E) games that primarily focus on in-game assets, JetFuel offers tangible utility by allowing players to redeem tokens for real-world travel expenses, such as airline tickets and travel services.
The project initially launches as a Telegram mini-app game, providing a fast, engaging, and accessible experience for players worldwide. JetFuel is designed to capture the essence of high-speed aerial dogfights, subtly inspired by classic aviation movies, while ensuring an original, immersive, and competitive gaming experience.
Understanding the tokenomics of JetFuel (JTF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JTF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JTF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
