JFIN Coin Price (JFIN)
JFIN Coin (JFIN) is currently trading at 0.14527 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JFIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JFIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JFIN price information.
During today, the price change of JFIN Coin to USD was $ -0.0027342426014005.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JFIN Coin to USD was $ +0.0002877943.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JFIN Coin to USD was $ +0.0211833295.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JFIN Coin to USD was $ -0.0005909120269534.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0027342426014005
|-1.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002877943
|+0.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0211833295
|+14.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005909120269534
|-0.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of JFIN Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
-1.84%
-3.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Utility token for the JFin ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of JFIN Coin (JFIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JFIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JFIN to VND
₫3,822.78005
|1 JFIN to AUD
A$0.2237158
|1 JFIN to GBP
￡0.1089525
|1 JFIN to EUR
€0.1249322
|1 JFIN to USD
$0.14527
|1 JFIN to MYR
RM0.6130394
|1 JFIN to TRY
₺5.9110363
|1 JFIN to JPY
¥21.35469
|1 JFIN to ARS
ARS$194.4700436
|1 JFIN to RUB
₽11.6216
|1 JFIN to INR
₹12.7387263
|1 JFIN to IDR
Rp2,381.4750288
|1 JFIN to KRW
₩201.7625976
|1 JFIN to PHP
₱8.3486669
|1 JFIN to EGP
￡E.7.0412369
|1 JFIN to BRL
R$0.798985
|1 JFIN to CAD
C$0.1990199
|1 JFIN to BDT
৳17.7156765
|1 JFIN to NGN
₦222.1250935
|1 JFIN to UAH
₴6.057759
|1 JFIN to VES
Bs18.30402
|1 JFIN to CLP
$140.33082
|1 JFIN to PKR
Rs41.1520856
|1 JFIN to KZT
₸78.1436384
|1 JFIN to THB
฿4.7009372
|1 JFIN to TWD
NT$4.3551946
|1 JFIN to AED
د.إ0.5331409
|1 JFIN to CHF
Fr0.116216
|1 JFIN to HKD
HK$1.1389168
|1 JFIN to MAD
.د.م1.321957
|1 JFIN to MXN
$2.7194544
|1 JFIN to PLN
zł0.5360463
|1 JFIN to RON
лв0.6362826
|1 JFIN to SEK
kr1.4047609
|1 JFIN to BGN
лв0.2440536
|1 JFIN to HUF
Ft49.9380152
|1 JFIN to CZK
Kč3.0840821
|1 JFIN to KWD
د.ك0.04430735
|1 JFIN to ILS
₪0.4997288