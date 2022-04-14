JHH (JHH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JHH (JHH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JHH (JHH) Information $JHH is a fan-created memecoin on the Solana blockchain that pays tribute to Jen-Hsun Huang, the visionary co-founder and CEO of Nvidia. This project is purely for entertainment and community engagement, celebrating Huang’s impact on tech and AI while incorporating the fun and creative nature of meme culture. The token combines the admiration for a tech leader with the decentralized, fast, and low-fee benefits of the Solana network. Importantly, $JHH has no official connection to Huang or Nvidia, serving solely as an unofficial homage within the crypto community. Official Website: https://jen-hsun.io/ Buy JHH Now!

JHH (JHH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JHH (JHH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 877.75K $ 877.75K $ 877.75K Total Supply: $ 10.00T $ 10.00T $ 10.00T Circulating Supply: $ 10.00T $ 10.00T $ 10.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 877.75K $ 877.75K $ 877.75K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about JHH (JHH) price

JHH (JHH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JHH (JHH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JHH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JHH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JHH's tokenomics, explore JHH token's live price!

