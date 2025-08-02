Jill Boden Price (JILLBODEN)
Jill Boden (JILLBODEN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 9.51K USD. JILLBODEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JILLBODEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JILLBODEN price information.
During today, the price change of Jill Boden to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jill Boden to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jill Boden to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jill Boden to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-8.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jill Boden: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jill Boden is a coin named after Jill Biden, the wife of the current POTUS Joe Biden. Since the memecoin Jeo Boden has skyrocketed to absurd highs, a developer decided to launch JILLBODEN. That developer 'rugpulled' original investors which caused me to make a community takeover for the coin. With the upcoming election hype we believe this coin could outperform the vast majority of the memecoin market.
Understanding the tokenomics of Jill Boden (JILLBODEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JILLBODEN token's extensive tokenomics now!
