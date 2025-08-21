What is Jin the Snake (JIN)

In the ancient scrolls of degen lore, a red serpent was foretold to rise from the crypto underworld every cycle... armed with infinite drip and a bottomless bag of cash. His name? Jin the Snake. Once worshipped in underground meme temples, Jin now slithers into the Solana streets—flinging cash, spawning chaos, and laughing at utility. He doesn’t care about roadmaps. He doesn’t read whitepapers. He prints. "Rub the snake, summon the gains"

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Jin the Snake (JIN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Jin the Snake Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Jin the Snake (JIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Jin the Snake (JIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Jin the Snake.

Check the Jin the Snake price prediction now!

JIN to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Jin the Snake (JIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Jin the Snake (JIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jin the Snake (JIN) How much is Jin the Snake (JIN) worth today? The live JIN price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current JIN to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of JIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Jin the Snake? The market cap for JIN is $ 48.79K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of JIN? The circulating supply of JIN is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JIN? JIN achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JIN? JIN saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of JIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JIN is -- USD . Will JIN go higher this year? JIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Jin the Snake (JIN) Important Industry Updates