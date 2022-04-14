Jin the Snake (JIN) Tokenomics
In the ancient scrolls of degen lore, a red serpent was foretold to rise from the crypto underworld every cycle... armed with infinite drip and a bottomless bag of cash. His name?
Jin the Snake.
Once worshipped in underground meme temples, Jin now slithers into the Solana streets—flinging cash, spawning chaos, and laughing at utility. He doesn’t care about roadmaps. He doesn’t read whitepapers. He prints.
"Rub the snake, summon the gains"
Jin the Snake (JIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jin the Snake (JIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Jin the Snake (JIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jin the Snake (JIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.