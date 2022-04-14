JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU) Information JindoJinju is a meme coin project inspired by the Jindo dog, a Natural Monument of Korea. Symbolizing courage and wisdom gained through overcoming hardship, it blends the spirited energy of crypto meme culture with a unique digital universe. The project features NFT drops, community contests, and gamified campaigns, all supporting viral storytelling and community-driven growth. With a fixed token supply, JindoJinju is building a global brand rooted in IP expansion. Staking is already live on Avalanche's PumpSpace.io, with future utilities including cross-chain integration and merchandise. Official Website: https://x.com/JindoJinju Whitepaper: https://jindojinju.gitbook.io/jindojinju-docs Buy JINDOJINJU Now!

JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.64K $ 34.64K $ 34.64K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 949.87M $ 949.87M $ 949.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.46K $ 36.46K $ 36.46K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU) price

JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JindoJinju (JINDOJINJU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JINDOJINJU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JINDOJINJU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JINDOJINJU's tokenomics, explore JINDOJINJU token's live price!

