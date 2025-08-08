Jingle Price (JINGLE)
Jingle (JINGLE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 10.50K USD. JINGLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JINGLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JINGLE price information.
During today, the price change of Jingle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jingle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jingle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jingle to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jingle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-4.74%
-25.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$JINGLE is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project. $JINGLE a community powered token celebrating global holidays! With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $JINGLE Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!
