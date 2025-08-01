What is JinPeng (JIN)

JinPeng (JIN) is a Memecoin developed in the Poitifi area with the main purpose of elevating the matter of politics in a funny and amusing way while also trying to mock the wrong politics that always put people's lives and interests at risk. The functionality of the JIN token remains in being a tokenised meme resembling China's president to put the main focus on the wrong politics taken to action by the guy himself!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

JinPeng (JIN) Resource Official Website

JinPeng (JIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JinPeng (JIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JIN token's extensive tokenomics now!