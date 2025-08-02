What is JOCX (JOCX)

JOCX is the official ERC-20 token of Japan Open Chain. It is issued on a one-to-one basis through a mint-and-burn mechanism by locking the native token, JOC Coin, on the Japan Open Chain network. Japan Open Chain (JOC) is a public blockchain designed to comply with Japanese laws, regulations, and business practices. It is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing seamless migration of existing smart contracts. Operated by a consortium of well-established Japanese companies, Japan Open Chain ensures high reliability, legal compliance, and decentralized governance. The network uses a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) model with real-name corporate validators, making it a trusted infrastructure for enterprises, municipalities, and government agencies. Its native token, JOC Coin, is used to pay gas fees, while the official ERC-20 token JOCX, issued via a mint-and-burn mechanism, enables interoperability with Ethereum-based DeFi ecosystems. Japan Open Chain is positioned as a practical and secure Web3 infrastructure that bridges traditional industries and blockchain technology, and is already being adopted in real-world use cases both in and outside of Japan.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

JOCX (JOCX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

JOCX (JOCX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JOCX (JOCX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JOCX token's extensive tokenomics now!