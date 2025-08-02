JOCX Price (JOCX)
JOCX (JOCX) is currently trading at 0.088965 USD with a market cap of $ 12.34K USD. JOCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JOCX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JOCX price information.
During today, the price change of JOCX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JOCX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JOCX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JOCX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JOCX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JOCX is the official ERC-20 token of Japan Open Chain. It is issued on a one-to-one basis through a mint-and-burn mechanism by locking the native token, JOC Coin, on the Japan Open Chain network. Japan Open Chain (JOC) is a public blockchain designed to comply with Japanese laws, regulations, and business practices. It is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing seamless migration of existing smart contracts. Operated by a consortium of well-established Japanese companies, Japan Open Chain ensures high reliability, legal compliance, and decentralized governance. The network uses a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) model with real-name corporate validators, making it a trusted infrastructure for enterprises, municipalities, and government agencies. Its native token, JOC Coin, is used to pay gas fees, while the official ERC-20 token JOCX, issued via a mint-and-burn mechanism, enables interoperability with Ethereum-based DeFi ecosystems. Japan Open Chain is positioned as a practical and secure Web3 infrastructure that bridges traditional industries and blockchain technology, and is already being adopted in real-world use cases both in and outside of Japan.
|1 JOCX to VND
₫2,341.113975
|1 JOCX to AUD
A$0.1370061
|1 JOCX to GBP
￡0.06672375
|1 JOCX to EUR
€0.0765099
|1 JOCX to USD
$0.088965
|1 JOCX to MYR
RM0.37988055
|1 JOCX to TRY
₺3.61642725
|1 JOCX to JPY
¥13.077855
|1 JOCX to ARS
ARS$121.20502635
|1 JOCX to RUB
₽7.1172
|1 JOCX to INR
₹7.7524101
|1 JOCX to IDR
Rp1,458.4423896
|1 JOCX to KRW
₩123.5617092
|1 JOCX to PHP
₱5.1368391
|1 JOCX to EGP
￡E.4.32992655
|1 JOCX to BRL
R$0.4928661
|1 JOCX to CAD
C$0.12188205
|1 JOCX to BDT
৳10.871523
|1 JOCX to NGN
₦136.24011135
|1 JOCX to UAH
₴3.7169577
|1 JOCX to VES
Bs10.942695
|1 JOCX to CLP
$86.11812
|1 JOCX to PKR
Rs25.2375912
|1 JOCX to KZT
₸48.27151935
|1 JOCX to THB
฿2.8931418
|1 JOCX to TWD
NT$2.6458191
|1 JOCX to AED
د.إ0.32650155
|1 JOCX to CHF
Fr0.071172
|1 JOCX to HKD
HK$0.6974856
|1 JOCX to MAD
.د.م0.81402975
|1 JOCX to MXN
$1.67876955
|1 JOCX to PLN
zł0.32828085
|1 JOCX to RON
лв0.3896667
|1 JOCX to SEK
kr0.86029155
|1 JOCX to BGN
лв0.15035085
|1 JOCX to HUF
Ft30.62442195
|1 JOCX to CZK
Kč1.89050625
|1 JOCX to KWD
د.ك0.027134325
|1 JOCX to ILS
₪0.30337065