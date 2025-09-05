What is Johnny Suede (SUEDE)

Enter Suede — the first-ever on-chain, music-generative AI integrated with blockchain technology. Suede is not just a project; it’s a revolution that seeks to address the industry’s deep-rooted issues while offering a futuristic solution for both artists and fans alike. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, Suede promises to transform how music is created, owned, and monetized. But how exactly does it do this? The Challenge: Unfair Music Industry Practices For decades, musicians have been at the mercy of large corporations — whether it’s record labels, streaming platforms, or rights management organizations. The reality for many artists, particularly independent creators, has been the same: unfair contracts, exploitative royalty systems, and a lack of transparency in how revenue is distributed. A prominent example is Mahalia, who struggles with financial stability due to a contract signed in her youth, relinquishing ownership of her music. Similarly, Taylor Swift famously had to re-record her entire discography after losing control of her own music rights. These stories aren’t isolated; they reflect a systemic issue that leaves artists without control over their creative outputs and revenue streams. Additionally, issues like hidden fees, sampled music without royalties, and industry middlemen contribute to a broken system. Even major creators like George Clinton often see their work sampled in popular music, without receiving the royalties they deserve. Suede aims to change all of this. Suede’s Disruptive Technology: Blockchain and AI At the core of Suede’s mission is its unique integration of blockchain and AI, offering a transparent, secure, and artist-friendly way to create, distribute, and profit from music.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Johnny Suede (SUEDE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Johnny Suede Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Johnny Suede (SUEDE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Johnny Suede (SUEDE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Johnny Suede.

Check the Johnny Suede price prediction now!

SUEDE to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Johnny Suede (SUEDE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Johnny Suede (SUEDE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUEDE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Johnny Suede (SUEDE) How much is Johnny Suede (SUEDE) worth today? The live SUEDE price in USD is 0.00563965 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SUEDE to USD price? $ 0.00563965 . Check out The current price of SUEDE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Johnny Suede? The market cap for SUEDE is $ 2.61M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SUEDE? The circulating supply of SUEDE is 465.16M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SUEDE? SUEDE achieved an ATH price of 0.01862118 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SUEDE? SUEDE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SUEDE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SUEDE is -- USD . Will SUEDE go higher this year? SUEDE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SUEDE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Johnny Suede (SUEDE) Important Industry Updates