What is JOJO (JOJO)

JOJO is a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform building on Base Network, using an off-chain matching and on-chain settlement order book model. JOJO balances liquidity and composability, providing professional traders with a smooth, fast, low-cost trading experience and hedging capabilities for other DeFi protocols. JOJO is an exceptional choice due to its superior liquidity, low fees, innovative multi-collateral mechanism, cross-margin system, and flexible subaccounts. The Smart Contract Order (SCO) system ensures efficient trade execution with a hybrid liquidity model and an order book that combines off-chain matching and on-chain settlement. JOJO offers competitive fees, with a transaction fee of -0.01% for makers and 0.03% for takers, unmatched in the market. The multi-collateral feature supports various interest-bearing assets, allowing users to earn profits while trading. The cross-margin system enhances capital efficiency by sharing the same margin account across all positions. Additionally, JOJO's subaccount design caters to experienced traders by offering flexible asset management and multiple trading strategies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

JOJO (JOJO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

JOJO (JOJO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JOJO (JOJO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JOJO token's extensive tokenomics now!