JOJO is a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform building on Base Network, using an off-chain matching and on-chain settlement order book model. JOJO balances liquidity and composability, providing professional traders with a smooth, fast, low-cost trading experience and hedging capabilities for other DeFi protocols.
JOJO is an exceptional choice due to its superior liquidity, low fees, innovative multi-collateral mechanism, cross-margin system, and flexible subaccounts. The Smart Contract Order (SCO) system ensures efficient trade execution with a hybrid liquidity model and an order book that combines off-chain matching and on-chain settlement. JOJO offers competitive fees, with a transaction fee of -0.01% for makers and 0.03% for takers, unmatched in the market. The multi-collateral feature supports various interest-bearing assets, allowing users to earn profits while trading. The cross-margin system enhances capital efficiency by sharing the same margin account across all positions. Additionally, JOJO's subaccount design caters to experienced traders by offering flexible asset management and multiple trading strategies.
Understanding the tokenomics of JOJO (JOJO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JOJO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JOJO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
